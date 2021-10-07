Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET)’s stock price rose 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.13 and last traded at $11.09. Approximately 67,022 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,365,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.
VET has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.66.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.
Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)
Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.
