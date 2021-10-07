Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET)’s stock price rose 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.13 and last traded at $11.09. Approximately 67,022 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,365,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

VET has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.66.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. The company had revenue of $331.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 61.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

