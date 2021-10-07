Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VTNR opened at $5.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $312.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81. Vertex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $14.32.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.42 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Energy will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Noel Strickland sold 25,000 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $242,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David L. Phillips sold 72,172 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $649,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.