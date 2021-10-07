Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.26. Viasat reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to $0.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $2.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $664.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.85 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Viasat by 376.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Viasat stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.45. The company had a trading volume of 205,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,716. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.48. Viasat has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $61.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 117.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

