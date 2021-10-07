VIBE Trading Up 11.4% This Week (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, VIBE has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. One VIBE coin can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. VIBE has a market cap of $2.85 million and $5,081.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00049067 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.37 or 0.00225295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00103086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00012220 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE is a coin. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

