Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 18,532 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,532 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $80.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $204.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

