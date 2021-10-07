Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 5,322 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.65.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRVL opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $64.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.18. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.81, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

