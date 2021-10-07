Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,098 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of Western Midstream Partners worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WES. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after acquiring an additional 145,604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $5,321,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $4,370,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $1,413,000. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WES shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

NYSE:WES opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 3.93. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.24.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.98 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 50.20%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

