Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO opened at $488.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $201.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $490.45 and a 200-day moving average of $474.82. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.42 and a 52-week high of $510.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Summit Insights lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

