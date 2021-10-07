Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $133.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $155.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.