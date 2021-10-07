Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,407,816,000 after purchasing an additional 665,274 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,734,000 after purchasing an additional 305,804 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 800,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,632,000 after purchasing an additional 251,502 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,087,000 after purchasing an additional 233,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 861,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,580,000 after acquiring an additional 212,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $762.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $829.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $780.09. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a PE ratio of 200.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total value of $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total transaction of $162,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $942.00 to $731.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $878.47.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

