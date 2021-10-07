View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Trading Down 2.4% on Analyst Downgrade

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $9.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. View traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.31. Approximately 1,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,273,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of View in the first quarter worth approximately $489,836,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of View during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,003,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of View by 579.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,578,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,782,000 after buying an additional 5,609,192 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of View by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,644,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,908,000 after buying an additional 2,544,824 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in View in the first quarter valued at $15,249,000. 51.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.79.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

