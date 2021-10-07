Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,635,949 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,963 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 3.7% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $382,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Visa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Visa by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,673,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,044 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,367,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,178 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,573,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,662,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Visa by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,850,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,038 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $230.49. The stock had a trading volume of 201,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,164,410. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.12. The company has a market capitalization of $448.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

