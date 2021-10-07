Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Short Interest Up 23.6% in September

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,800 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the August 31st total of 138,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 616,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of VGZ stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 11,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,383. The stock has a market cap of $83.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.01 and a beta of 1.48. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.40.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Vista Gold from $1.93 to $2.04 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.01.

In related news, Director Tracy Austin Stevenson purchased 50,000 shares of Vista Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 388,199 shares in the company, valued at $427,018.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vista Gold by 26.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 771,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 161,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vista Gold by 191.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vista Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 112.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 39,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 117.5% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 625,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 337,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

