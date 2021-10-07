Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visteon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,200.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $95.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 94.08 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.07. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $76.87 and a 1 year high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.38 million. Analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

