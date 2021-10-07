Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 235 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VOLV.B. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 target price on Volvo in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 242 target price on Volvo in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group set a SEK 175 target price on Volvo in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 target price on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 270 target price on Volvo in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of SEK 235.78.

Volvo has a 52 week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52 week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

