Vornado Realty Trust to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Vornado Realty Trust in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

VNO stock opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.28 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.79%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 58,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.