Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Shares Up 0.4%

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.51 and last traded at $9.87. 778,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,062,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VYGVF. Compass Point began coverage on Voyager Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Voyager Digital from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight Capital began coverage on Voyager Digital in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Voyager Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94.

Voyager Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

