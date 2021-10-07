Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will post sales of $1.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Vulcan Materials reported sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year sales of $5.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Shares of VMC traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $176.64. 879,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,143. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $131.36 and a 12 month high of $194.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 51,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,016,000 after buying an additional 131,897 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

