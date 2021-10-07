Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VMC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $174.71 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $131.36 and a twelve month high of $194.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

