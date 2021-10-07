Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WKCMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wacker Chemie from €161.00 ($189.41) to €175.00 ($205.88) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, June 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.50.

WKCMF opened at $188.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.49. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $189.00.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

