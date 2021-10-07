Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Position Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,468 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,013 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 23,860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 36,711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 67,549 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 49,692 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

NASDAQ WBA opened at $46.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.88.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.