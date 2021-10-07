Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Raised to “Buy” at Pareto Securities

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $3.21.
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.
