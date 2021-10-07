Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Raised to “Buy” at Pareto Securities

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $3.21.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 3.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.