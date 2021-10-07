WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $41,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in WD-40 during the first quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

WDFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other WD-40 news, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total transaction of $5,933,104.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,744,419.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total value of $324,050.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,770 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $231.69 on Thursday. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $333.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

