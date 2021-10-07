Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 86.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Webster Financial worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $89,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 42.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

WBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.55%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

