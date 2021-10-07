Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) PT Raised to $57.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.92. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

