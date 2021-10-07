Wedbush Begins Coverage on Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $390.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.31 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $434.29.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of DECK opened at $363.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $415.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.74. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $237.87 and a 12 month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. Equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,272.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total value of $270,711.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,635.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,888,781. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 15.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $1,275,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,780,000 after buying an additional 26,203 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $931,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.