Wedbush Comments on Stitch Fix, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a research note issued on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $35.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.71. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.49 and a beta of 1.97. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 4.4% in the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 13.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 17.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $2,365,763.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $478,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,037 shares of company stock valued at $11,409,632. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

