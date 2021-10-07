Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the August 31st total of 155,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.85. 123,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,553. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $9.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0598 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 303,093 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,767 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,683,004 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $22,645,000 after purchasing an additional 93,107 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,347,411 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 424,623 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $775,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 220,768 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 19,938 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

