Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the August 31st total of 155,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.85. 123,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,553. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $9.19.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0598 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
