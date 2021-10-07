Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Fortive (NYSE:FTV)

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.43. 1,283,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.93. Fortive has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth $2,801,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Fortive by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Fortive by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. raised its stake in Fortive by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 391,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after acquiring an additional 97,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth $1,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

