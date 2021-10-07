Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 187,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.45. The stock had a trading volume of 246,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,332,277. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $198.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

