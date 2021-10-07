Welltower Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 6,712 put options on the company. This is an increase of 395% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,356 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 38.5% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 201.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 46,079 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Welltower by 22.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,133,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,292,000 after buying an additional 387,214 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 20.5% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 119,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after buying an additional 20,265 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Welltower by 31.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 722,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,744,000 after buying an additional 171,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WELL opened at $83.20 on Thursday. Welltower has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.75.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.70.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

