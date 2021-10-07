West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC reduced its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,535 shares during the quarter. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WST. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WST traded up $7.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $421.21. 3,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $440.20 and its 200-day moving average is $371.76.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

