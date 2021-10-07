Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Holdings Lowered by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,844 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1,062.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 352,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,272,000 after acquiring an additional 321,919 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1,108.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 287,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,571,000 after acquiring an additional 264,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,475,000 after acquiring an additional 168,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $13,175,000. 25.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $97.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.32. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at $38,099,561.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WLK. Scotiabank raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.40.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.