Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Truist

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Truist from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WLL. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.63.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $59.92. 1,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,923. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.94. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $63.50. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of -106.94.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 87.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 29,957 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 16.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 247,414 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 35,136 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth $225,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 124.6% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 61,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 34,216 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

