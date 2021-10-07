Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)’s share price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.36 and last traded at $59.08. 12,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 681,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.09.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WLL. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.63.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average of $45.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -106.12.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $147,726,000 after buying an additional 1,873,833 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $290,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,718 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,492,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,525,000 after acquiring an additional 898,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 937,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after purchasing an additional 726,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

