William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 4,111 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,461 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,111 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $7,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 976,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34,725 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PAR Technology by 25.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PAR Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR stock opened at $63.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.85 and its 200 day moving average is $67.46. PAR Technology Co. has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $90.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -40.52 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.93.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $68.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.06 million. Research analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.