William F. Griffin, Jr. Sells 3,000 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Stock

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AGX traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $44.21. 40,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.55. Argan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.66.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Argan had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $133.01 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Argan by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Argan by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC bought a new position in Argan in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Argan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Argan

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.