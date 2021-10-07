Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Short Interest Up 24.4% in September

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the August 31st total of 988,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,289,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,080,000 after purchasing an additional 98,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,135,000 after purchasing an additional 214,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,579,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,093,000 after purchasing an additional 43,184 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 13.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,671,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,708,000 after purchasing an additional 195,175 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $82.05 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $87.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.97 and a 200-day moving average of $76.22.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.