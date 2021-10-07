Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. Has $370.22 Million Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336,989 shares during the period. Stitch Fix makes up 100.0% of Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Stitch Fix worth $370,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFIX stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.18. 39,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,856. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.71. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -51.34 and a beta of 1.97.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $478,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $2,365,763.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,037 shares of company stock worth $11,409,632. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SFIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

