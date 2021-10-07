WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.60.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WSPOF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$160.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$143.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$155.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$155.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of WSP Global stock traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.53. 388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.73. WSP Global has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $134.08.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

