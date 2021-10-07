XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.000-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of XPO traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $80.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,342. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.12. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $50.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16.
XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in XPO Logistics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,521 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of XPO Logistics worth $64,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.
