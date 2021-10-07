XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.000-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of XPO traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $80.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,342. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.12. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $50.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on XPO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XPO Logistics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,521 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of XPO Logistics worth $64,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

