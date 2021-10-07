Xponance Inc. Acquires 2,125 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 43.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,809,000 after acquiring an additional 44,401 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,600,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,526,000 after acquiring an additional 189,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 4,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,489.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BDC opened at $58.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.99.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Belden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

