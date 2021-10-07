Xponance Inc. Acquires New Shares in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Appian by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 553.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist decreased their target price on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

Shares of APPN opened at $89.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.68 and a beta of 1.77. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $62.29 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.74 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. On average, analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

