Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMP opened at $65.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $72.00.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CL King upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

