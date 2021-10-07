Xponance Inc. Buys 5,384 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,031,000 after buying an additional 1,250,797 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,078,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,130,000 after purchasing an additional 230,045 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,931 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,563,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,347 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,150,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,260,000 after purchasing an additional 54,646 shares during the period.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.75 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.