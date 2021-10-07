Xponance Inc. Buys Shares of 2,938 BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,938 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 1.9% in the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 16.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 7.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $117.06 on Thursday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.62 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -75.04 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.33, for a total value of $1,173,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $567,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,918 shares of company stock valued at $26,161,215 over the last three months. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.30.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

