Xponance Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TREE. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in LendingTree by 711.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in LendingTree by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LendingTree in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

TREE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stephens cut their target price on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.50.

In other news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $370,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $133.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.33. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.02 and a 12-month high of $372.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $270.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

