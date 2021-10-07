Xponance Inc. Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Perrigo by 31.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Perrigo by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Perrigo by 1.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

PRGO stock opened at $48.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.37. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $981.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

