Xponance Inc. Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,192,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,606,000 after buying an additional 5,606,007 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Perrigo by 3,947.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,768,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,839 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Perrigo during the first quarter worth about $48,475,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Perrigo by 692.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,360 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 263.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,474,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

PRGO stock opened at $48.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.37.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $981.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.