Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 43.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,809,000 after acquiring an additional 44,401 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,600,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,526,000 after acquiring an additional 189,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $58.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.99.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.38 million. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

BDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

In other Belden news, EVP Ashish Chand bought 4,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,489.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $368,322.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,480.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

